Pine Mountain family loses everything in house fire

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - One family lost everything after a fire destroyed their home Saturday night in Harris County.

The only thing left of the house near the end of Hopewell Church Road is ashes and some animals left wandering the property. The Pine Mountain Fire department says they received a call around 10 p.m. on February 12.

Pine Mountain Fire Chief Thomas Scott says the family was not home at the time of the fire.

According to a family friend, the fire victims are a family of seven with five children.

“The house was 100 percent involved when we got there, which means it was burning everywhere,” said Pine Mountain Fire Chief Thomas Scott. “We recognized right off the back it was going to be a defensive attack. We did contain the fire because it had already spread out across the grass. So we kept it contained to that house area.”

He says three other nearby fire stations assisted and eight trucks responded to the call.

Friends have already started collecting clothing and essentials for the family in drop boxes.

Scott says the family believes their dog may be lost.

