Preliminary hearing for murder suspects in Kamarie Holland case postponed

(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new hearing date has been set for the two murder suspects in the Kamarie Holland case.

In the murder case of 5-year-old Kamarie Holland, the accused killer - Jeremy Williams is charged with the following:

  • Capital murder during the course of kidnapping
  • Capital murder during the course of rape
  • Capital murder during the course of sodomy

On December 28, Kamarie’s mom, Kristy Siple, was arrested on felony murder charges. Siple was also charged with one human trafficking charge.

Siple has been charged with three counts of murder:

  • Murder during the course of kidnapping
  • Murder during the course of rape
  • Murder during the course of sodomy

The warrant for the human trafficking charge states Siple allegedly agreed with another person to pay Siple to have sexual intercourse and sodomy with 5-year-old Kamarie.

Williams and Siple were expected in court Monday morning, Feb. 14, but the hearing has since been postponed to May 2, 2022.

