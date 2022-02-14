St. Michael Catholic to open new school in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - St. Michael Catholic Parish is set to open its first catholic school. A new school will begin in August of 2022 - offering kindergarten through second grade.

The first ever principal will be Deborah Brooks. Brooks is currently the principal at Pick Elementary School in Auburn.

“I am truly humbled and honored to serve the St. Michael Catholic Parish community in this new role,” said Brooks. “I look forward to seeing our students witness the footprints of God in their daily lives.”

The first year of the new school will have one class of 15 to 20 students per grade. Further expansion will take place based on enrollment.

Enrollment will begin in March 2022. For more information on St. Michael Parish CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.