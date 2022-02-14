Sunshine warming our hearts this afternoon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a very cold start to this Valentine’s Day, a full supply of sunshine will bring our temperatures into the upper 50s and low 60s, which is just a couple degrees cooler than average. Clear tonight with a few high clouds late. Temperatures drop quickly so bring your jacket if you’re having a date night! Cold and frosty by morning with lows mostly in the low 30s, some upper 20s possible. Mostly sunny Tuesday with a pleasant afternoon on tap. Highs in the mid 60s. A warming trend continues through Thursday. Lows will be closer to 40 Wednesday morning and mid to upper 50s Thursday morning as clouds and eventually moisture increases. Even warmer during the day with highs in the low to mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday! We will watch a storm system approach by Thursday giving us a chance of showers early in the day with higher rain coverage during the second half of the day along with some thunderstorms. A couple could be strong to severe. Gusty winds are the main concern as it will be windy even when it’s not raining! However, as of now, the most favorable ingredients for severe weather may stay well to our northwest. We’ll keep you posted. Storms rumble into Thursday night and early Friday with showers through about midday Friday before we see some sun by the end of the day. It will also be cooler. Our high in the 60s will come before sunrise. Most of the day will be spent in the 50s and low 60s. It will be quite cool again for the weekend, chilly in the mornings before we warm up next week!

