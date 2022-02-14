Suspect wanted for striking Opelika officer arrested on separate charges in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The man wanted for striking an Opelika police officer by vehicle was arrested by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office on separate charges.

On Feb. 13, 33-year-old Jarren McKay Allen was arrested by deputies with the Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office on illegal narcotic and firearm charges. However, Allen is also wanted in Opelika on multiple charges after striking an office with a vehicle.

Allen’s charges in Opelika include:

First degree assault

Felony duty to give information and render aid

Drug trafficking (cocaine)

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol

Three counts of unlawful possession/receipt of a controlled substance

Allen is currently being held at the Troup County Jail and once he has completed the judicial process in Georgia, he will be transferred to Alabama and arrested for the charges listed above.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

