Three vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler leaves NB lane on I-85 blocked in Auburn

WTVM Traffic Alert
WTVM Traffic Alert
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A three-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler has blocked the northbound lane on I-85 in Auburn.

Auburn police and fire are currently on the scene of the wreck.

It is currently unknown at this time what has caused the wreck and if there are any injuries.

Traffic is being rerouted at exit 51 northbound only.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

