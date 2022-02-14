Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US women beat Finland 4-1, to face Canada in Olympic final

United States' Cayla Barnes (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against Finland during a...
United States' Cayla Barnes (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against Finland during a women's semifinal hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, Alex Cavallini stopped 25 shots and the defending Olympic champion United States defeated Finland 4-1 in the women’s hockey semifinals at the Beijing Games to set up the sixth gold-medal showdown between the Americans and Canada.

The Canadians advanced earlier in the day after Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice in a 10-3 win over Switzerland.

Canada erupted for five first-period goals in an Olympic-record span of 3:24 to reach the championship game for the seventh time in seven Olympic tournaments.

Finland will play Switzerland in the bronze-medal game on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus, 1 in critical condition
Police Lights
Columbus police investigating multiple shootings on Farr Rd. leaving three people injured
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party
According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greats German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Monday as Scholz...
Kremlin says it’s ready for more talks with West amid Ukraine tensions
Police and emergency responders are seen at a crime scene in Albuquerque Sunday after a mass...
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing 11 in Albuquerque
The ad featured a floating and colorful QR code bouncing around the screen.
QR code Super Bowl commercial crashes Coinbase’s app
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing
Opelika police arrest suspect in Morgan Ave. murder
Opelika police arrest suspect in Morgan Ave. murder