Valentine’s Day marks busiest day of year for florists

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Love is in the air, after all, it is Valentine’s Day! The holiday often means showing love by sending flowers.

This is a florist’s busiest time of the year. Places like Flowersmith’s in Auburn have been taking orders for the past three weeks. They also have been making arrangements like this since last Friday.

The local florist has been getting calls today making sure those deliveries make it to the right person, on time.

Sarah Mckinney says Valentine’s Day is a good reminder to always tell those ones close you love them.

“Valentine’s Day is the biggest day of the year for flowers,” said McKinney. “I would tell people that flowers are not just a Valentine’s Day thing, they are a year around thing. You don’t have to wait until Valentine’s Day to get someone you love flowers.”

Students at Auburn University are helping deliver these flower arrangements in between classes, so the florist says make sure to tell them thank you for taking the time out of their Valentine’s Day to spread the love.

