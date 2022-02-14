WTVM hosts Operation Victory Night at River Dragons game in Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Active duty military and veterans are the lifeblood of our community. That’s why WTVM started Operation Victory, a public service campaign to help our military families.

News Leader 9 wrapped up Operation Victory by hosting Operation Victory Night at the Columbus Civic Center with the River Dragons hockey team.

“We have a mantra and that is ‘the war is over, let’s get your life back,’” said Todd Bennett, Marketing Director of the Family Center of Columbus.

The Family Center of Columbus is one of the many non-profits working with WTVM’s Operation Victory to give back to our soldiers. The Family Center works with veterans with PTSD to improve mental health and get veterans involved in the community. Marketing Director Todd Bennett says as a veteran himself, he sees the difference these works have made.

“Combat takes a piece out of you. It has a moral piece that it takes out of your soul,” said Bennett. “Working with veterans to help them get their lives back is always so important, so rewarding to see that military member to reconnect with their life and their family.”

The night hosted special guests including the Commander of Fort Benning along with the three military charities: House of Heroes, The Valley Rescue Mission and Rally Pointe.

These three organizations are all a part of Operation Victory, a WTVM initiative that’s raising money for several military non-profits. Susan Wood, Executive Director of the Chattahoochee Valley House of Heroes, explains veterans have given so much to sacrifice their lives for our freedoms.

“I like to say that House of Heroes changes lives every day,” said Wood. “We are the soul of our veterans. Our mission is to give them hope and provide a safe home for them. We do minor repairs and address safety issues we don’t build homes, but we want to keep them safe in their homes.”

In a city full of veterans and big military population, here at WTVM we value their sacrifice and commitment to keeping us safe and show our support by making sure we do our part to help veterans and military families in need.

