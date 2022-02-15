42nd annual Auburn Easter Egg Hunt registration begins March 7

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Parks and Recreation is hosting its 42nd annual Easter Egg Hunt at Kiesel Park at Saturday, April 16, 10:30 a.m.

Participation in this event is free, however pre-registration will be required. Registration will begin Monday, March 7 at 8 a.m.

Eggs with be filled with a variety of candies and toy and hidden throughout the park. The child who finds the grand prize egg will win a basket containing gift cards, toys, and Easter goodies.

Participants will receive an email containing a map of the hunting ground prior to the event and should check-in with the Parks and Recreation staff upon arrival to receive wristband.

The hunting schedule is as follows:

Child’s age Hunting time Ages 4-6 10:30 a.m. Ages 7-8 10:45 a.m. Ages 9-10 11 a.m.

Guests are also welcomed to enjoy face painting and balloon animals as well as take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

In case of inclement weather, the Easter egg hunt will be postponed to Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m.

For more information about registration, click here.

