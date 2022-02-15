Columbus gas station boarded up after shootings: what’s next?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following multiple shootings near the Chevron gas station on Farr and Old Cusseta Roads this weekend alone, the business owner and community members are demanding answers.

The Chevron was boarded up Sunday following three separate shootings on Saturday, but the establishment is still open for business. The owner of the gas station said a bullet was shot through the building’s window during one of the shootings this weekend, flying just feet away from the cashier.

“Something has to change. Something really has to change,” Celestina Whittlesley, a Columbus mother said.”

The three shootings that happened this past weekend around the Chevron are the most recent in a string of gun violence that has plagued this part of the Fountain City.

Back in December, 39-year-old Walter Christopher was shot to death at the MK Mart convenience store, right next to the gas station. Then on February 2nd, less than two weeks ago, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirmed that 25-year-old Kivonte Clark was pronounced dead in the Farr, Old Cusseta Road area. And just one week ago, last Tuesday, multiple rounds were fired near the Chevron at around 6:30 a.m., leaving one person injured.

Whittlesley attends Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church located right across from the crime hot spot... She told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams that the City of Columbus she lives in now is nothing like the Columbus she grew up in.

“I think that communication is key, and with the church being the pillar of the community, we’re trying our very hardest to reach citizens and come up with a solution,” she said.

We talked with the owner of the Chevron and he wants to remain anonymous. He says he believes the last few months of violence is gang related. He showed us a store window that was shattered from the gun fire Saturday.

He is pleading for heavier police presence and for city officials to come together to truly make a clear difference.

“We do know that our citizens are concerned,” Chief Freddie Blackmon said. “We are concerned as well. We want that area to be safe just as we want the entire Columbus, Georgia to be safe. We’re going to do what’s necessary to increase patrol, ensuring that our hot spot locations are certainly controlled in a heavier manner.”

The gas station owner said his shop is more than a gas station, it’s a food mart that many people frequent.

No arrests have been made in these three shootings. But if you have any information, call Columbus Police immediately. You can always remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.