Columbus native to perform in Culture Tour with Charlie Wilson

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus native is preparing for the Culture Tour that’s kicking off at the Columbus Civic Center tomorrow night.

28-year-old Frankie Mincey has had a dream of singing professionally since he can remember. When he got word that Charlie Wilson wanted to recruit him, of course, he said ‘yes!’

The Culture Tour features New Edition as the headliner with Charlie Wilson and other special guests.

“This is really probably going to be the biggest thing that I’ve ever done in my music career,” said Frankie Mincey, guitarist and vocalist in Charlie Wilson Band. “I started singing at local clubs like the Suite and Maple Mart and then I went on tour with the B.B. King All Stars. To have my career elevate to this is point is just God’s blessing.”

We’re told they are expecting a packed out show - with 95 percent of tickets already sold.

The tour is traveling across the country for the next month.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.