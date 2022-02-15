Columbus police searching for missing pregnant 18-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old.

Authorities are looking for Isabel Gonzalez. Columbus police say she was reported missing from the 10th block of Woodland Circle around 10:30 a.m. on February 8.

Gonzalez was reportedly last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and navy blue shoes. The teen is pregnant and has possible mental difficulties, according to police.

She is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, weighing about 280 pounds, and standing at 5′3″ tall.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isabel Gonzalez is asked to dial 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.