Columbus police seek public’s help in solving Jan. ‘21 murder

Damien “Cody” Nesbitt was fatally shot in January 2021.
Damien “Cody” Nesbitt was fatally shot in January 2021.(Source: WTVM)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s help with an unsolved murder.

Just after midnight on January 6, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 5th Avenue. There, they found 37-year-old Damien “Cody” Nesbitt suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and later died of his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case is asked to contact Detective R. Green with the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4261, 706-653-3400, or RoyGreen@ColumbusGa.org. Anonymous information can be given by calling 706-653-3188.

