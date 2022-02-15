Columbus police seek public’s help in solving Jan. ‘21 murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is requesting the public’s help with an unsolved murder.

Just after midnight on January 6, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 5th Avenue. There, they found 37-year-old Damien “Cody” Nesbitt suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and later died of his injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case is asked to contact Detective R. Green with the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4261, 706-653-3400, or RoyGreen@ColumbusGa.org. Anonymous information can be given by calling 706-653-3188.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.