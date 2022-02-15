Coroner: 1 dead in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says there was one fatality in a fiery crash on Interstate 85 Monday afternoon.

Details of the crash have yet to be released, but the multi-vehicle crash near Exit 51 shut down the northbound lanes of I-85 between Auburn and Opelika for several hours. The wreck has since been cleared.

The crash also involved a fire., which was brought under control during the traffic congestion.

No other information has been released.

