Feeling more like spring the next few days

Tyler’s forecast
We max out in the mid to upper 60s today, 70s Wednesday and Thursday before the rain and storms.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:56 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a cold start Tuesday, a sunny sky and a light east to southeast breeze will send our temperatures into the mid and upper 60s. Clear but not as cold tonight with lows mostly in the low to even mid 40s. Mostly sunny at first Wednesday will lead to more clouds in the afternoon. Breezy, warmer and dry for the time being. Highs in the low 70s. A few showers are possible as early as late Wednesday night and Thursday morning ahead of a storm system that will be sliding quickly through the nation’s midsection. The warmth and the wind will be the biggest story Thursday as we wait on our highest rain coverage later in the day and at night. Highs Thursday reach the low to mid 70s in most spots, maybe even a bit warmer the closer you live to Albany. We are expecting a line of rain and storms to move through north Alabama in the afternoon with a chance of showers here. However, most of us won’t see much rain until at least late afternoon and early evening continuing through the night. Rainfall totals will generally be a half inch to an inch and a half. We will have thunderstorms, and a couple could be strong or severe. Damaging winds will be the main threat given all the wind energy even when it’s not raining. An isolated tornado is possible. However, conditions appear more favorable for severe weather at this time near and west of I-65, especially in west Alabama into Mississippi. Storm Team 9 will keep you updated. Showers wrap up Friday morning and increasing sun is expected during the afternoon. Cooler air moves in and 50s are forecast most of the day after reaching our high in the 60s likely before sunrise. Chilly 30s will greet us Saturday and Sunday mornings but a decent amount of sunshine and drier air means temperatures max out in the 60s. A big warm up moves in early to mid next week with a chance of showers and a few storms.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

