Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia state official is accused of faking pregnancies

The CDC recommends pregnant women get vaccinated for the flu, as it can be much more serious...
The CDC recommends pregnant women get vaccinated for the flu, as it can be much more serious for women when pregnant.(unsplash.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A state official is accused of faking multiple pregnancies and using at least one of those ruses to get out of work and be paid for the time off.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Robin Folsom, former director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, on three felony counts of making false statements.

She’s also charged with one felony count of identity fraud. State officials say the 43-year-old Atlanta woman told human resources officials that she was pregnant, then announced she had given birth in May 2021.

The agency approved about seven weeks of paid leave.

But the scheme soon began to unravel, the inspector general’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
The business owner and community members are demanding answers.
Columbus gas station boarded up after shootings: what’s next?
There’s no word on a suspect.
Man shot on Amber Dr. in Columbus
WTVM Traffic Alert
Three vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler leaves NB lane on I-85 blocked in Auburn
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus, 1 in critical condition

Latest News

Children with the Easter Bunny
42nd annual Auburn Easter Egg Hunt registration begins March 7
Police Lights
UPDATE: Man ID’d in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
volunteers help clean chattahoochee river
Sweep the Hooch returns for 12th year
RUN THE RACE: Alabama Couple, Both Pastors, Share Their “Incredible” Love Story
RUN THE RACE: Alabama Couple, Both Pastors, Share Their “Incredible” Love Story