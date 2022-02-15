Business Break
Kemp announces three local judicial appointments

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:59 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Monday announced four judicial appoints including three local officials: two judges plus an attorney.

Judge Ben Land will fill the vacancy on the Georgia Court of Appeals. This position was previously held by Judge Andrew Pinson - who’s now headed for the state’s highest court.

Muscogee County’s first African American solicitor, Judge Benjamin Richardson, is moving on to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court. He will replace Judge Ben Land.

Columbus attorney John T. Martin, partner at The Martin Law Firm, LLP, will fill the seat left vacant by retired Judge Bill Rumer on the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court.

