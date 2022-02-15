Business Break
Let’s Grow STEAM to hold 5th annual Youth College & Career Expo

Students can learn about several things including the region’s broad range of careers and the...
Students can learn about several things including the region’s broad range of careers and the pathways to get there.(Source: Let's Grow STEAM)
By Leonard Hall
Feb. 15, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Let’s Grow STEAM, along with local and regional companies, colleges, and universities, is preparing to hold its 5th annual Youth College & Career Expo.

The free event is will take place Wednesday, February 16 and Thursday, February 17 from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on the Let’s Grow STEAM virtual platform. The expo is open to all 4th - 12th grade students in southwest Georgia and east Alabama.

The keynote speaker will be Aisha Bowe. She’s described as a serial entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and former NASA rocket scientist who is passionate about helping youth break stereotypes, stop internalizing false narratives, and pursue careers in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) field.

“We know with certainty that exposure is a powerful tool,” said Robbie Branscomb, founder and CEO of Let’s Grow STEAM . “The Youth College and Career Expo encourages youth to explore and connect with a STEAM interest that excites and motivates them to strive toward personal and academic success, thus securing their futures. Let’s Grow STEAM was founded because we understand that young people, particularly those in underserved communities, need access and exposure to the technological tools and skills that will be critical in the future workforce.”

To register for the event, click here.

