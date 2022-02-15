Business Break
Muscogee Co. School District’s “I Love My Future” week underway

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:49 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is hosting its first-ever “I Love My Future” week.

The district’s Career Technical and Agricultural Education Program partnered with School Counseling Service for the event.

The week will consist of guest speakers, career fairs, and virtual field trips. It will also host live and virtual demonstrations, college fairs and job shadowing.

(“We’ve decided that we’re gonna dedicate a week to just exposing students to their future opportunities. And it’s gonna be age appropriate we’re gonna do it all the way down to pre-k all the way up to 12th grade. And we’re gonna have events such as field trips virtual field trips guest speakers... those types of things.”)

District school counselors recognize career education beginning in kindergarten. They say the more career options students have, the better prepared they’ll be for college.

