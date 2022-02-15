Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police chief speaks about violent weekend in Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus saw a violent weekend after three reported shootings with one being fatal.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined us Monday evening on News Leader 9 to discuss the Columbus Police Department’s efforts to combat crime.

The chief says the men and women of the police department will work around the clock to provide presence to hotspot areas.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus, 1 in critical condition
Police Lights
Columbus police investigating multiple shootings on Farr Rd. leaving three people injured
According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Four people were shot and wounded early Saturday after a fight broke out outside a Los Angeles...
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party

Latest News

The district’s Career Technical and Agricultural Education Program partnered with School...
Muscogee Co. School District’s “I Love My Future” week underway
Muscogee Co. School District's “I Love My Future” week underway
Romance scams: What to watch for
Romance scams: What to watch for
Romance scams: What to watch for
Valentine’s Day marks busiest day of year for florists
Valentine’s Day marks busiest day of year for florists