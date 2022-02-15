Police chief speaks about violent weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus saw a violent weekend after three reported shootings with one being fatal.

Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined us Monday evening on News Leader 9 to discuss the Columbus Police Department’s efforts to combat crime.

The chief says the men and women of the police department will work around the clock to provide presence to hotspot areas.

Watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.