RUN THE RACE: Alabama Couple, Both Pastors, Share Their “Incredible” Love Story

ALABASTER, Al. (WTVM) - As people celebrate Valentine’s Day, we are sharing the riveting love story of a central Alabama couple – both pastors – who both have dealt with immense obstacles and trauma.

Ron & Susanne Cox, who live near Birmingham, talked with us for more than an hour, for the “Run The Race” podcast. You can listen to the full episode at www.wtvm.com/podcast/.

She started with her journey from being a full-blown cocaine addict, depressed and suicidal...to God making a radical change in her life at age 31, starting with a sign for a church “camp” meeting.

Watch the video or listen to the pod to find out why she went to India, and what God did through her Holy Spirit date nights, while she waited on a husband.

Ron and Susanne say fate and God brought them together, after he helped took care of his first wife for more than two decades while she battled the devastating neurological disease Huntington-Correa. During that very difficult time, including being a “single dad” to 2 little girls, he also led Kingwood church in Alabaster AL that grew to a congregation of 2,000.

“I just decided to be faithful, and God made me fruitful,” Pastor Ron Cox said.

He also talks about what we can do when we write the story of our life, and the pen runs out of ink, where God can do amazing things in those blank spaces. Ron wasn’t even looking to date when he and Susanne had a whirlwind romance. Now, they tour the nation, helping couples through marriage conferences and more.

“Marriage is the spiritual laboratory where God allows us to practice everything it takes to please Him,” Pastor Ron added.

Spiritual giant David Wilkerson helped connect Ron and Susanne together in New York City, where they describe a romantic marriage proposal in 2000, which they both called their “year of miracles.” They married 2 months later, in February 2001.

You can also read about their love story in the book “Call It Incredible: The Ron & Susanne Cox Story”: https://www.amazon.com/Call-Incredible-Ron-Susanne-Story/dp/0615289584.

Do they ever ask God WHY, while going through so much trauma? Both their daughters also got their mother’s disease, shaking this family again, more recently.

In comparing what we go through to a roller coaster, Pastor Ron said, “God is good whether life is clicking or you’re screaming.”

Despite all they’ve been through, this fun couple talks about life and Jesus with joy and excitement. Pastor Ron says the key is getting outside yourself and sharing your struggle with others. He also tells the story of going from an inner city kid to being saved on Alabama Street in Indianapolis to being a pastor for more than 4 decades.

This Alabama couple also sees a lot of parallels between running and obstacles in life. They walked hundreds of miles together during several weeks of COVID quarantine, as part of the Great Virtual Race Across TN. Susanne talks about hitting the wall hard - and losing a toenail - when she ran her first marathon at age 50. Their message: We cannot give up - in a race or life!

This couple now travels the nation for the ministry they started called “Legacy of Purpose.” Asked about that name, Pastor Ron says there are 4 things we all leave behind when we’re gone, and the only one that’s not temporary is legacy. Part of their ministry is helping causes like Project Rescue, which helps women in India, some of the 27 million victims of modern day slavery. Here’s how to find out more and get involved: https://legacyofpurpose.org/

Pastor Susanne closed our in-depth podcast chat with a stunning story of being kidnapped by a taxi driver in India, and how God supernaturally saved her.

RUN THE RACE: Alabama Couple, Both Pastors, Share Their “Incredible” Love Story

