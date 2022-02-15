Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.(simonebiles/Instagram via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is adding to her hardware.

Instead of a medal around her neck, this time it is a ring on her finger.

Her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and she said yes.

Biles shared pictures on social media Tuesday of Owens on one knee.

“The easiest yes,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married fiancé.”

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.

Owens told Texas Monthly last year that the shutdown allowed them to really get to know each other and create a strong bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
The business owner and community members are demanding answers.
Columbus gas station boarded up after shootings: what’s next?
There’s no word on a suspect.
Man shot on Amber Dr. in Columbus
WTVM Traffic Alert
Three vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler leaves NB lane on I-85 blocked in Auburn
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus, 1 in critical condition

Latest News

Some key provisions in the Build Back Better plan are likely to be taken away.
Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short
The movement of Russian military is being chronicled on social media. U.S. intelligence...
US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda
A news conference was held about Halyna Hutchins' family's lawsuit regarding the "Rust" film...
'Rust' shooting lawsuit: Reckless behavior on set, attorney says
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set
The police crime lab “attempts to identify crime suspects” by searching a law enforcement...
DA: San Francisco police used rape kit DNA to arrest victim