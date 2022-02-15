Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect charged in death of 56-year-old Opelika man

41-year-old Jeremiah Ellis Spence, of LaFayette, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.
41-year-old Jeremiah Ellis Spence, of LaFayette, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been charged in the death of a 56-year-old Opelika man.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on February 4, Opelika police responded to a rescue call in the 200 block of Vero Court. There, police say they found a man who appeared to have been assaulted.

After an investigation, authorities say they discovered that the assault happened in the 200 block of Chester Avenue.

The victim, Edward Shephard, Jr., was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment before being transported to Montgomery’s Baptist Medical Center South. He died of his injuries on February 10.

Authorities later identified 41-year-old Jeremiah Ellis Spence, of LaFayette, as a suspect. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 334-705-5220 or the secret witness line at 334-745-8666.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
The business owner and community members are demanding answers.
Columbus gas station boarded up after shootings: what’s next?
There’s no word on a suspect.
Man shot on Amber Dr. in Columbus
WTVM Traffic Alert
Three vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler leaves NB lane on I-85 blocked in Auburn
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus, 1 in critical condition

Latest News

The sheriff’s office says Michael Shawn Steele has an active warrant for theft by taking.
Theft suspect sought by Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office
Authorities say Isabel Gonzalez was last seen on Feb. 8.
Columbus police searching for missing pregnant 18-year-old
Students can learn about several things including the region’s broad range of careers and the...
Let’s Grow STEAM to hold 5th annual Youth College & Career Expo
New Edition to tour in Columbus in 2022
Columbus native to perform in Culture Tour with Charlie Wilson