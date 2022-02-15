Business Break
Sweep the Hooch returns for 12th year

volunteers help clean chattahoochee river
volunteers help clean chattahoochee river(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Every year Chattahoochee Riverkeeper (CKP), an environmental non-profit organization, hosts the largest volunteer trash cleanup in the Southeast.

This year, Sweep the Hooch is set to return on March 26.

The cleanup event brings together more than 1,000 volunteers at dozens of access points along the Chattahoochee River to help clean up litter from the waterways.

“Sweep the Hooch is an opportunity to all work together for an extremely worthy cause,” says Tammy Bates, CRK’s Outings Director. “It’s not just about picking up litter, it’s about taking a stand for the health of our communities, along with the animals and natural beauty that depend on the Chattahoochee flowing free and clean.”

Last year volunteers worked together to remove 35 tons of trash from the watershed and are expecting to those same result this year.

Sweep the Hooch will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, with over 50 different outdoor cleanup sites. The organization is encouraging early volunteer sign ups as sites are expected to reach capacity.

For more information about this event or if you are interested in volunteering, click HERE.

