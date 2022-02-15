Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tesla vehicles recalled over fart noise

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.
More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is facing another recall, one that owner Elon Musk is blaming on the “fun police.”

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is apparently not amused that it allows drivers to play sounds like a bleating goat or a fart noise on an external speaker.

Federal officials said it’s a safety issue for pedestrians who might not interpret those sounds as a proper warning.

The affected vehicles are the 2020 through 2022 Model S, Model X and Model Y, but it also applies to some earlier Model 3s.

Tesla will release a firmware update to disable the feature.

Last week, Tesla recalled 817,000 vehicles because of another sound issue, a chime that did not always sound when a seat belt was unbuckled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
WTVM Traffic Alert
Three vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler leaves NB lane on I-85 blocked in Auburn
There’s no word on a suspect.
Man shot on Amber Dr. in Columbus
UPDATE: Victim ID’d after shooting on Prado Dr. in Columbus, 1 in critical condition
The business owner and community members are demanding answers.
Columbus gas station boarded up after shootings: what’s next?

Latest News

Taxpayers are urged to file their returns electronically this year if possible
Tips go out to taxpayers as IRS faces delays in processing millions of returns
Taxpayers are urged to file their returns electronically this year if possible
Tips go out to taxpayers as IRS faces delays in processing millions of returns
Families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims agree to a lawsuit settlement with gun maker...
Sandy Hook families agree to settlement with Remington
A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world
A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world