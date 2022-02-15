Business Break
Theft suspect sought by Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office says Michael Shawn Steele has an active warrant for theft by taking.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect.

Authorities are searching for Michael Shawn Steele. Officials say Steele has an active warrant for theft by taking.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact at sheriff’s office at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

