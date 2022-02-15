Theft suspect sought by Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect.

Authorities are searching for Michael Shawn Steele. Officials say Steele has an active warrant for theft by taking.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact at sheriff’s office at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

