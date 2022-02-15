Business Break
UPDATE: Man ID’d in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a car crash on I-85 in Auburn.

On February 14, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Auburn police received a 911 to a multiple vehicle motor vehicle accident near the 52-mile marker on northbound Interstate 85.

Upon arrival, Auburn police, fire and EMS discovered several vehicles, with at least two on fire, involved and several victims with nonlife threatening injuries and one fatality.

The fatality victim has been identified as 31-year-old Patrick Wayne Swearingen believed to be from the Phenix City area. Swearingen was pronounced dead at the scene by Lee County Chief Deputy Coroner Gene Manning.

Swearingen was on active duty with the US Navy and about to retire.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Auburn Police and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

