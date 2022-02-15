Warmer Temperatures Over the Next 9 Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Partly cloudy skies with a couple of stray showers possible will be the story for Wednesday as we transition into our rainy weather pattern for the end of the week. On Thursday, a cold front approaches the area bringing the possibility for a few strong storms overnight heading into Friday morning. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-70s with a few showers during the day ahead of the overnight storms. Once we kick out the lingering showers and clouds on Friday, the weekend is shaping up to be absolutely beautiful. We are talking lots of sunshine, cool mornings, and pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Next week, temperatures are on the up and up as we near the 80 degree mark by midweek.

