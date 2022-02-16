Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

20 injured in Missouri school bus crash

Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from a basketball game.(Source: Gray News/file)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus from the Koshkonong School District in southern Missouri.

Authorities reported 20 people were injured in the crash, KYTV reported.

The patrol said the driver drove off Highway 99 north of Thomasville around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from a basketball game.

The bus crossed the highway several times before it hit several trees and flipped onto its side, authorities said.

One student suffered moderate injuries, and emergency crews treated 17 other students were treated for minor injuries, the patrol said. Two adults were also treated for injuries.

Most of the injured were taken by private vehicles to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, while one student was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark.

The bus driver wasn’t hurt, the report said.

Copyright 2022 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man ID’d in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Authorities say Isabel Gonzalez was last seen on Feb. 8.
Columbus police searching for missing pregnant 18-year-old
The business owner and community members are demanding answers.
Columbus gas station boarded up after shootings: what’s next?
33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
41-year-old Jeremiah Ellis Spence, of LaFayette, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.
Suspect charged in death of 56-year-old Opelika man

Latest News

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is looking at updating its masking guidance.
Progress seen in COVID-19 fight
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's...
Bob Saget’s family files lawsuit to block release of details surrounding his death