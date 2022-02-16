4 LaGrange businesses fail underage alcohol sales sting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Four LaGrange businesses have failed an underage alcohol sales sting.

On February 11, the LaGrange Police Department’s Special Investigations unit conducted alcohol compliance checks at 17 locations.

The following establishments were found to be out of compliance:

Citgo -103 Commerce Avenue - Sangitel Patel was issued a citation for a repeat offense

Hop In - 3124 Hogansville Road - warning issued for first offense

Georgia Food Mart - 1001 Hogansville Road - warning issued for first offense

PCA Food Mart -1200 Hogansville Road - warning issued for a first offense

Authorities say 13 other businesses in the city were found to be in compliance by requiring identification.

