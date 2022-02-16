Business Break
4 LaGrange businesses fail underage alcohol sales sting

By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Four LaGrange businesses have failed an underage alcohol sales sting.

On February 11, the LaGrange Police Department’s Special Investigations unit conducted alcohol compliance checks at 17 locations.

The following establishments were found to be out of compliance:

  • Citgo -103 Commerce Avenue - Sangitel Patel was issued a citation for a repeat offense
  • Hop In - 3124 Hogansville Road - warning issued for first offense
  • Georgia Food Mart - 1001 Hogansville Road - warning issued for first offense
  • PCA Food Mart -1200 Hogansville Road - warning issued for a first offense

Authorities say 13 other businesses in the city were found to be in compliance by requiring identification.

