Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn University expanding into Huntsville

Gogue confirmed as Auburn University’s interim president after Leath departure
Gogue confirmed as Auburn University’s interim president after Leath departure
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Auburn University is expanding its footprint into the Rocket City with the acquisition of a new research facility located in the Cummings Research Park.

The university reached an agreement with LogiCore Corp. to purchase two buildings with more than 40,000 square feet of space situated on a nine-acre parcel of land on Voyager Way. The new space is located within minutes of Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9 entrance and near many of Auburn’s research partners in defense, aerospace, law enforcement and biotech sectors.

According to the university, the facility will significantly expand Auburn’s presence in the fastest-growing tech hub in the country, establishing a permanent foundation from which Auburn can leverage its regional reputation and thriving public-private partnerships into unprecedented national prestige and influence.

The new buildings are designed to foster a new era of interagency and interdisciplinary collaboration necessary to secure the nation into the next century, according to school officials. The facility will serve as a state-of-the-art research space, collaboration engine and conference center. The schools will focus on its expertise and next-generation resources on the defense, aerospace and law enforcement agencies that call Redstone Arsenal home.

“This is a defining moment for Auburn University and the Huntsville community where today meets tomorrow,” said Jim Weyhenmeyer, university vice president for research and economic development. “This facility will fast-track connections that change the world through our valued research partnerships.”

If you would like to see a render of the new building you can click on this link.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police investigate after man shot on Macon Rd.
Columbus police investigating after man shot on Macon Rd.
We're told to expect a big announcement on tenants within the next month.
Multi-million dollar project underway in uptown Columbus
Man dies after Valentine’s Day shooting in Columbus
Police say do not fall for the authentic-looking emails and do not give away any personal...
Columbus police warn public about PayPal scam
There’s no word on a suspect.
Man shot on Amber Dr. in Columbus

Latest News

Prom dress
Junior League of Columbus to host annual prom dress event
HOME ACE HARDWARE
BUSINESS BREAK - HOME ACE HARDWARE
LaGrange woman tries to find new home for people in need
LaGrange woman tries to find new home for people in need
Drugs used to treat COVID discontinued
Drugs used to treat COVID discontinued
Columbus fathers bridging gap between city violence and the community