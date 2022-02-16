Auburn University expanding into Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Auburn University is expanding its footprint into the Rocket City with the acquisition of a new research facility located in the Cummings Research Park.

The university reached an agreement with LogiCore Corp. to purchase two buildings with more than 40,000 square feet of space situated on a nine-acre parcel of land on Voyager Way. The new space is located within minutes of Redstone Arsenal’s Gate 9 entrance and near many of Auburn’s research partners in defense, aerospace, law enforcement and biotech sectors.

According to the university, the facility will significantly expand Auburn’s presence in the fastest-growing tech hub in the country, establishing a permanent foundation from which Auburn can leverage its regional reputation and thriving public-private partnerships into unprecedented national prestige and influence.

The new buildings are designed to foster a new era of interagency and interdisciplinary collaboration necessary to secure the nation into the next century, according to school officials. The facility will serve as a state-of-the-art research space, collaboration engine and conference center. The schools will focus on its expertise and next-generation resources on the defense, aerospace and law enforcement agencies that call Redstone Arsenal home.

“This is a defining moment for Auburn University and the Huntsville community where today meets tomorrow,” said Jim Weyhenmeyer, university vice president for research and economic development. “This facility will fast-track connections that change the world through our valued research partnerships.”

If you would like to see a render of the new building you can click on this link.

