City funded non-profits working to combat crime in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following multiple shootings over the weekend, one turning deadly, we’re looking deeper into how the City of Columbus is attempting to combat crime.

The Crime Prevention Program, funded by the City of Columbus, is doing just that: funding dozens of established non-profits.

The Crime Prevention Program was established back in 2010, helping more than 30 nonprofits that combat crime further their works. Right now, the program’s main focus is at-risk youth.

“If we are going to do this, why don’t we go out for the targets that could potentially change their lives or prevent them from going down a road that could lead to future incarcerations?,” Director of the Crime Prevention Program Seth Brown asked.

Baker created this initiative back in 2010. He’s witnessed the countless impacts non-profits like Open Door and Boyz 2 Men have had on our at-risk youth.

“We’ve seen kids that have gone to college.. gotten full ride scholarships,” Brown said. “We could go down the list. Some people may say that could happen anyway, but if you see the environments that the kids we are dealing with live in - they’re extremely at risk.”

Education Director at the Springer Opera House, Sally Baker, told us P.A.I.R, or Professional Arts Integration Resource, was made possible thanks to the money from the Crime Prevention Program. P.A.I.R works with 22 schools in the Chattahoochee Valley, equipping teachers to integrate music, movement and theatre into the classroom. This, leading to big changes in student behavior and lifestyles - all in hopes that the students will continue on positive paths.

“The arts are powerful in building people, and we want students to be successful people and citizens and all of that, but ultimately, here at the Springer, we want to build people,” Baker said.

She explained she seen numerous at-risk children’s lives transformed through P.A.I.R since it launched in 2016. She tells me one troubled 4th grader was originally uninvolved in the P.A.I.R activities... but the initiative brought life into the child who continues to be involved in Springer activities.

“PAIR was in that school, and we were connected to her classroom teacher,” Baker said. “And she said ‘you, know, this child has never been one teachers want in their class. She’s a tough nut to crack... but there’s something different this year.”

Brown said the average amount of money the government spends on teens who are in jail continually, then also through adulthood is three million dollars. He says if the program can save even one kid from recidivism, the Crime Prevention Program more than pays for itself.

