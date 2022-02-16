Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Coachella returns with no mask or vaccine requirements

This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.
This year’s Coachella headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KMIR) – Coachella is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers say there will be no mask or vaccine requirements to attend.

The music festival in southern California usually draws in more than 100,000 people per day.

This year’s headliners are Billy Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West.

Coachella organizers say COVID-19 policies could change depending on local rules.

The sold-out music festival takes place April 15-17 and 22-24.

Stagecoach, another southern California music festival, also announced Tuesday it would forego requirements for masks, vaccinations and testing.

Copyright 2022 KMIR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man ID’d in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Authorities say Isabel Gonzalez was last seen on Feb. 8.
Columbus police searching for missing pregnant 18-year-old
The business owner and community members are demanding answers.
Columbus gas station boarded up after shootings: what’s next?
33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
41-year-old Jeremiah Ellis Spence, of LaFayette, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.
Suspect charged in death of 56-year-old Opelika man

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic is partially to blame for the increase in U.S. drug overdoses, and...
CDC: Annual overdose deaths doubled from 6 years ago, soared amid COVID
Angela Keen with Dr. Jason Keifer of Brain Health Hawaii.
Some battling long-haul COVID turn to magnetic brain treatment for relief
Britain's Prince Charles speaks at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at The...
Cash-for-honors deal tied to Prince Charles’ charity probed by police
According to a press release from Affiliated Auctions and Realty, LLC, the Santa Maria’s bell...
Bell from Christopher Columbus’ ship Santa Maria to be auctioned
In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, a ride share car displays Lyft and Uber stickers on its...
Lyft passenger bites off driver’s ear during carjacking, police say