Columbus Police Department to hold hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’d like to join the forces in an effort to fight crime, the Columbus Police Department will soon host a hiring event.

Applicants will have the opportunity to mee-and-greet as well as ask questions.

If you’re interested in applying, expect to stay longer to complete the hiring process.

Applicants are asked to wear a mask indoors and bring a driver’s license, cell phone, clothes for a fitness test, and a valid debit or credit card for the written test as cash is not accepted.

Those between the ages of 18 and 20 can apply to be a police cadet. It’s a full-time, paid position for recent high school graduates or current high school seniors seeking to start their law enforcement career.

The hiring event will be held on Saturday, February 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, located at 510 10th Street.

