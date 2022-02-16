Columbus police investigating after man shot on Macon Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Macon Road.

According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Dept., officers received a call about a car accident near the Sears Woods subdivision. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man with a gunshot inside of the vehicle.

The man’s injuries are not life threatening and he was transported by EMS for treatment.

It’s unclear at this time if it’s a single-vehicle or multi-vehicle accident.

