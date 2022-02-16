Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Extraordinary Seniors
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police investigating after man shot on Macon Rd.

Columbus police investigate after man shot on Macon Rd.
Columbus police investigate after man shot on Macon Rd.(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Macon Road.

According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Dept., officers received a call about a car accident near the Sears Woods subdivision. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man with a gunshot inside of the vehicle.

The man’s injuries are not life threatening and he was transported by EMS for treatment.

It’s unclear at this time if it’s a single-vehicle or multi-vehicle accident.

Stay with News Leader 9 as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man ID’d in I-85 NB wreck near Auburn
Authorities say Isabel Gonzalez was last seen on Feb. 8.
Columbus police searching for missing pregnant 18-year-old
The business owner and community members are demanding answers.
Columbus gas station boarded up after shootings: what’s next?
33-year-old Anthony Miles
Missing Columbus man found in creek behind home on Camille Dr. in Columbus
We're told to expect a big announcement on tenants within the next month.
Multi-million dollar project underway in uptown Columbus

Latest News

Chattahoochee River
Sen. Ossoff introduces legislation to protect Chattahoochee River
The discussion over murals in Auburn continues and there may be some progress for a process...
Progress toward a process: Auburn exploring future of murals
Bring or wear comfortable shoes and take a walk at lunch.
Local man organizing ‘100 Men Walk’ to unite men in community
‘We are growing, thriving and improving’: LaGrange mayor says tourism continues to increase