Columbus police investigating after man shot on Macon Rd.
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting on Macon Road.
According to Sergeant Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Dept., officers received a call about a car accident near the Sears Woods subdivision. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man with a gunshot inside of the vehicle.
The man’s injuries are not life threatening and he was transported by EMS for treatment.
It’s unclear at this time if it’s a single-vehicle or multi-vehicle accident.
Stay with News Leader 9 as this is a developing story.
