Columbus police warn public about PayPal scam

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit is warning the public about an online scam involving PayPal.

Police say scammers are posing as PayPal and sending emails to consumers claiming to be about a purchase made.

Authorities say those emails often come from senders other than the “@paypal.com”. The public is urged to not fall for the authentic-looking emails and do not give away any personal information.

Consumers are also warned against calling the number in the email.

If you’re skeptical about any transactions, you should check your account independently.

Individuals or groups interested in learning about protecting themselves from financial crimes or scams should contact Sgt. J. Edenfield with CPD’s Financial Crimes Unit at 706-225-4445 or JEdenfield@columbusga.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.