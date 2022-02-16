Business Break
CVCC holds vaccine and booster clinic in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College held a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Feb. 15.

The clinic was open to the public and offered both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and booster shots.

Over 50 shots were administered at the clinic, most of which being either a person’s second shot or booster.

According to the CDC, the primary series of vaccinations continue to be highly effective in reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death due to COVID-19. However, booster shots are recommended for additional protection several months after initial vaccination series.

