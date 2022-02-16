Fewer than 10 HCSD students, employees test positive for COVID

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Coronavirus cases are continuing to go down in the Harris County School District.

According to new data released by the district, fewer than ten students tested positive for the virus between February 8 and 14.

Students Employees 4 COVID cases 3 COVID cases 17 close contact cases 0 close contact cases

The Harris County School District has more than 5,500 students and nearly 800 employees.

