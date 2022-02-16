Business Break
Fewer than 10 HCSD students, employees test positive for COVID

Coronavirus cases are continuing to go down in the Harris County School District.
By Leonard Hall
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Coronavirus cases are continuing to go down in the Harris County School District.

According to new data released by the district, fewer than ten students tested positive for the virus between February 8 and 14.

StudentsEmployees
4 COVID cases3 COVID cases
17 close contact cases0 close contact cases

The Harris County School District has more than 5,500 students and nearly 800 employees.

To view the previous week’s data, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

