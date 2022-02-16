Local man organizing ‘100 Men Walk’ to unite men in community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local man is organizing a walk where over 100 men will be walking to unite young and old men across the Fountain City.

Jerome Lawson once lived a life of crime. Now, having completely turned his life around, he is working to be a role model to combat violence in communities around Columbus.

Wearing all black, the group - consisting of mostly African American men in Columbus - will gather at Spirit Filled mMnistries on Mulberry Drive on the eastside of Columbus on Saturday, February 26.

Lawson says the group will include various organizations, ministries and individual men who believe in the same goal - establishing the presence of strong, upstanding men in communities torn apart by crime and violence.

“We need people in the community men especially to be willing to embrace each other as brothers, love each other as brothers. If you love yourself then I know you will love your community and do whatever it takes to save it,” said Lawson.

The walk is 7.2 miles and all men are invited to attend - no matter their race or ethnicity.

All you have to do is show up to the Spirit Filled Ministries dressed in all black. Refreshments will be available and a shuttle bus will be provided for those who aren’t able to walk 7 miles.

