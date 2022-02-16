Business Break
Montgomery man connected to multiple Opelika vehicle break-ins

Xiaoshaungturrio Dyvine Tillman, 25, of Montgomery, is charged in connection to multiple...
Xiaoshaungturrio Dyvine Tillman, 25, of Montgomery, is charged in connection to multiple Opelika vehicle break-ins.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins, according to the Opelika Police Department.

Police arrested Xiaoshaungturrio Dyvine Tillman, 25, Tuesday after responding to a report of a vehicle theft at King Honda, located in the 2000 block of Birmingham Highway.

Opelika police reported finding a vehicle in the 3500 block of Birmingham Highway that matched the description provided by the victim. Police conducted a traffic stop and transported the suspect back to the police department for questioning.

Investigators have since connected Tillman to several other recent vehicle break-ins. He’s now charged with first and second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and the Opelika Police Department said more charges are pending.

