Multi-million dollar project underway in uptown Columbus

By WTVM Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A multimillion dollar project is underway in uptown Columbus.

We’re told it’s a live-work-play development that could feature housing, office, and retail space.

Tuesday, construction crews began the building process on the 7.5 acres of land at the corner of 13th Street and Broadway.

W.C. Bradley is over the project. The company’s president, Pace Halter, says to expect a big announcement on tenants within the next month.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

