Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office debuts new mobile gaming trailer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is showing off its brand new mobile gaming trailer - all apart of a community engagement effort.

Sheriff Greg Countryman says the trailer was 100% donated and did not cost taxpayers a dime.

“We are excited to reveal our newest addition to the Community Outreach program for youth in our local area,” Sheriff Countryman stated. “Remember - working together, accomplishing great things!”

The sheriff says additional information about the gaming trailer will be shared on Wednesday.

