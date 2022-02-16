Muscogee County announces head football coaches at Carver and Jordan

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two days after Corey Joyner resigned as G.W. Carver High School’s head football coach, the Muscogee County School District announced that Pierre Coffey has been hired to replace Joyner. Coffey, who coached at Chattahoochee County High School last year, has previously worked at Carver. He also has head coaching experience in the county at Spencer High School.

“Coach Coffey has worked at Carver HS in the past and has served as a Head Football Coach in Muscogee County. We feel that he is the perfect fit for our football team and school community,” Chris Lindsey, Carver Principal, said in a release.

Coffey led the Panthers to an 8-3 record in 2021.

Jordan Vocational High School has hired Kadale Jenkins, MCSD said in a release. Jenkins was the head football coach at Richards Middle School for 10 years.

“The administration at Jordan HS feels Coach Jenkins is the right coach to lead us in rebuilding our football program,” Ryan Hutson, Jordan principal, said in a release.

The Red Jackets had to cancel their 2021 season last September due to various factors.

