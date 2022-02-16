Business Break
MVP Mason Espinosa Returning to Columbus Lions

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After being named the National Arena League MVP in 2021, quarterback Mason Espinosa is returning to the Columbus Lions for the 2022 season. Espinosa threw for 2,230 yards and 56 touchdowns last year. He led the Lions to their third-straight NAL Championship Game appearance.

“The best organization, in my opinion, in indoor football across the country from top to bottom,” Espinosa said. “As a player, how could you not crave that structure, crave that enthusiasm from the fans and want to play in a place like this.”

The NAL is returning to the Ironman rules this season. Ironman football is when the same players on each team play offense, defense and special teams. There will be two designated “specialists” on each side of the ball and one for special teams. Those players will be exempt from playing both ways.

The Lions will begin their season on April 23 vs. the Carolina Cobras.

