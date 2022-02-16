Business Break
Opelika honors city’s first Black police officer

The city of Opelika took some time to honor a former police officer with a proclamation...
The city of Opelika took some time to honor a former police officer with a proclamation recognizing her as the first Black female police officer in its history.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Opelika took some time to honor a former police officer with a proclamation recognizing her as the first Black female police officer in its history.

Last Night at the Opelika City Council Meeting Mayor Fuller, along with Captain Amerson and Captain Miller, presented Lucy Kirk with a Proclamation recognizing her for being the first black female police officer in Opelika. Kirk started at OPD in 1974 as a parking control officer in downtown. In 1979 she completed the Police Academy and spent the next 15 years serving the citizens of Opelika as a traffic officer. She rose in ranks to Sergeant and retired in April of 1994. Her impact on the department and the city is still present today. Thank you Sgt. Kirk for paving the way for not only black female officers but all officers at OPD. #TogetherOpelika #OpelikaHistory

Posted by Opelika Police Department on Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Lucy Kirk started on the force in 1974 as a parking control officer and worked for 20 years at the Opelika Police Department, according to the city. She retired as a sergeant in 1994.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, Mayor Gary Fuller and city council thanked Kirk for her service.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

