Phenix City residents fight Lakewood Dr. property plans

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Eleven acres of land and dozens of upset people - The plan to build apartments on the land has been one of the top trending stories in Phenix City for months now.

The planning commission balked on a land rezoning request, refusing to even make a motion. That means the city council had to handle the matter.

One of many residents upset about the 11 acres on Lakewood Drive that is slated to become an apartment complex with the city council’s approval:

“I won’t use up my five minutes,” he stated. “We just ask you to please rezone it in a progressive move.”

Except it didn’t happen. Dozens of residents came out against the measure.

“I have concerns with the traffic on 40th Street, said another resident. “I live in the Lakewood subdivision.”

“It just seems like it is not practical to build right there,” a resident voiced. “I heard someone talking about rerouting the creek. There are rocks as big as this area right here.”

Citing things like sewer issues, traffic, crime, and even big trucks passing through, District 1 residents from the Lakewood area neighborhoods made their case as to why the rezoning should not pass.

They were heard, too. The city council rejected the measure by unanimous vote.

The project isn’t dead, yet. It still has a life support option in the courts should the developers push it to that point.

But for now, a wooded area on Lakewood Drive will remain just that.

News Leader 9 will provide an up on whether this issue will go to court or if the developer chooses a new route for the property’s future.

