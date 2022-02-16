Public hearing for proposed redistricting plans held in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A public hearing is set for this afternoon in Phenix City to get input on the proposed redistricting plans. After the results of the 2020 census requires the city redraw district voting lines.

Today’s hearing is the second in a series of three meetings.

It takes place at the Phenix City Russell County Library on 17th Avenue from 3 to 6 p.m. EST.

Next Wednesday’s public redistricting hearing will be at the Spencer Recreational Center on South 8th Street.

Those unable to attend a meeting can submit your questions or concerns to the city electronically.

Any person unable to attend the hearing(s) may submit a written statement to the City Manager’s Office at the following address: CITY MANAGER 601 12TH STREET PHENIX CITY, ALABAMA 36867

Please include name, address and phone number on all written statements.

