Sen. Ossoff introduces legislation to protect Chattahoochee River

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff introduced a new bill to help protect the Chattahoochee River for years to come.

According to Sen. Ossoff, the Chattahoochee River Act will help improve water quality, protect essential public works, and restore ecosystems along the river.

He tells News Leader 9 that the next steps will be working across the aisle and finding partners in the senate to get the legislation passed.

“This is vital for clean drinking water for Georgia families,” said Sen. Ossoff. “This is vital for water supplies for Georgia farmers and the Chattahoochee River Act is a beautiful and natural part for our state’s natural environment.”

Senator Ossoff added that the legislation will empower the Army Corp of Engineers to work with communities on locally driven projects that will protect water quality and ensure maintenance from public works.

