Sephora coming to Kohl’s store at Columbus Park Crossing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new addition is coming to the Kohl’s store at Columbus Park Crossing.

The retail giant has announced it will welcome a Sephora at Kohl’s experience to its location at 5550 Whittlesey Boulevard.

The Columbus store will feature a 2,500 square foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora, according to statement by Kohl’s.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400-store expansion,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “The quick and vast rollout of Sephora at Kohl’s is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere. We’re excited to grow and bring this elevated beauty experience to more of Kohl’s existing and new customers this year.”

Customers will be able to explore makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands, as well as clean beauty and self-care products.

The partnership between the two companies began in 2021. Kohl’s says it plans to open 850 Sephora at Kohl’s locations by 2023.

While an exact opening date hasn’t been announced, the Columbus location is scheduled to open later this year.

